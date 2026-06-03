Over 210 Arrested In Maharashtra Hooch Crackdown

Following the tragic Pune hooch incident, the Maharashtra excise department has launched a massive five-day crackdown, arresting over 210 individuals and seizing property worth Rs 1.58 crore in a concerted effort to curb illicit liquor manufacturing and sales across three coastal districts.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Maharashtra excise department arrested over 210 individuals in a five-day crackdown on illicit liquor.

The operation, spanning Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, registered 313 cases and seized property worth Rs 1.58 crore.

This intensified action follows the Pune hooch tragedy, which resulted in at least 15 deaths.

Authorities demolished illegal hand-distillation units and seized eight vehicles used for liquor transportation.

22 police and excise personnel were suspended for failing to act against the illegal liquor trade.

The Maharashtra excise department has arrested more than 210 persons in five days from three coastal districts of the state for their alleged involvement in manufacturing or sale of hand-brewed liquor, the action coming in the wake of the Pune hooch tragedy that claimed at least 15 lives. The excise department has intensified its crackdown on illicit units across the coastal Konkan region following the Pune incident, and registered 313 cases, a senior official said on Wednesday. A total of 213 persons have been arrested in this connection from Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, he said.

Massive Crackdown On Illicit Liquor Trade

"The special drive was carried out in these three districts between May 29 and June 2 on the instructions of senior state excise authorities. During the operation, illicit liquor manufacturing centres and sales points were raided, and property worth Rs 1.58 crore was seized and destroyed," Divisional Deputy Commissioner (Excise) of the Konkan Division Pradeep Pawar said. The excise department teams demolished dozens of illegal hand-distillation units in identified hotspots across the three districts, including creek-side and remote locations in Thane district, as well as areas in Palghar and Raigad notorious for illicit liquor production, he said. "Eight vehicles used for illegal transportation of liquor were also seized during the campaign," Pawar said.

Preventing Future Tragedies

The department has prepared a list of illicit liquor manufacturers and sellers in the region to prevent incidents similar to the Pune hooch tragedy. Pawar appealed to citizens to report illegal manufacture, sale or transportation of liquor and hazardous substances through the excise department's toll-free helpline and WhatsApp number.

A Maharashtra minister last week said the death toll in the spurious liquor tragedy in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad was 17 or 18. A senior police official, however, pegged the fatality count at 15. The government cracked the whip and suspended 22 police and excise department personnel for failure to act against the illegal liquor trade.