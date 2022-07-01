News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra assembly to convene on Sunday, speaker's election, trust vote on agenda

Maharashtra assembly to convene on Sunday, speaker's election, trust vote on agenda

Source: PTI
July 01, 2022 13:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special two-day session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will commence in Mumbai from July 3, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being presented a bouquet by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during his oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde watches on, June 30, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

 

During the cabinet meeting held on Thursday chaired for the first time by Eknath Shinde, soon after he took over as the new chief minister of the state, it was decided that the special session of the assembly will be held on July 2 and 3. However, the dates have been rescheduled.

A trust vote is also likely to be held during the session.

Shinde, who has the support of 39 MLAs of the breakaway Shiv Sena group, 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is expected to move the motion of confidence on the floor of the House during the two-day session. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha CM gets warm welcome from Sena rebels in Goa
Maha CM gets warm welcome from Sena rebels in Goa
Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said
Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said
Shinde sworn in as Maha CM, Fadnavis is deputy CM
Shinde sworn in as Maha CM, Fadnavis is deputy CM
Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma
Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma
Export tax slapped on petrol, diesel, ATF
Export tax slapped on petrol, diesel, ATF
How Volunteering Can CHANGE Your Life
How Volunteering Can CHANGE Your Life
Downpour lashes Mumbai, more to come in next 24 hrs
Downpour lashes Mumbai, more to come in next 24 hrs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'

'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'

Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey

Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances