News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mahadev app owner detained in Dubai, to be deported to India

Mahadev app owner detained in Dubai, to be deported to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 13, 2023 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravi Uppal, one of the two main owners of the Mahadev online betting app, has been detained in Dubai by the local police on the basis of a red notice issued by the Interpol at the behest of the Enforcement Directorate, official sources said Wednesday.

Uppal, 43, was detained last week in that country and the ED authorities are in touch with the Dubai authorities to get him deported to India, they said.

Uppal is being probed by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal betting apart from the Chhattisgarh Police and Mumbai Police.

The federal probe agency had filed a money laundering charge sheet against Uppal and another promoter of the Internet-based platform, Sourabh Chandrakar, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in October.

A red notice was subsequently issued by the Interpol on the basis of ED's request.

 

The agency had informed the court in the charge sheet that Uppal has taken a passport of Vanuatu, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, even as he has not renounced Indian citizenship.

Uppal, the ED said in the prosecution complaint, "generated and enjoyed proceeds of crime and is involved in their concealment and layering."

It had alleged Uppal was "looking after the delivery of the liasioning money to the bureaucrats and politicians of Chhattisgarh through Chandrabhushan Verma", an assistant sub inspector of police, and some others.

The projected proceeds of crime in this case is about Rs 6,000 crore, as per the ED.

The agency had claimed in November, just before the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls, that forensic analysis and statement made by a 'cash courier' named Asim Das have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel so far, adding that these allegations were "subject matter of investigation".

Das had later submitted before the special court in Raipur that he had been framed as part of a conspiracy and he had never delivered cash to politicians.

The ED investigation has shown that Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE, officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on 70-30 per cent profit ratio, it had said.

Large scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts, it had said.

Large expenditure in cash is also being done in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, the ED had said.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chh'garh CM paid Rs 508cr by Mahadev betting app: ED
Chh'garh CM paid Rs 508cr by Mahadev betting app: ED
Father of Mahadev app scam accused found dead
Father of Mahadev app scam accused found dead
'Satta ka khel': BJP vs Cong over Baghel-Mahadev row
'Satta ka khel': BJP vs Cong over Baghel-Mahadev row
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
'I like people who are ballsy'
'I like people who are ballsy'
Man United's European dream shattered
Man United's European dream shattered
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why has Mahadev app not been shut, Baghel asks Modi

Why has Mahadev app not been shut, Baghel asks Modi

Mahadev app will be 'har har Mahadev app' if...: Uddhav

Mahadev app will be 'har har Mahadev app' if...: Uddhav

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances