News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev app' if...: Uddhav

Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev app' if...: Uddhav

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 07, 2023 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid the Mahadev betting app row, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get 'clean chit' if he joins the BJP.

Speaking at the book launch event in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mahadev betting app will become 'har har mahadev' if Baghel switches his party.

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join the BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.

 

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, saying he is its owner and had the "proof" of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Baghel.

Notably, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of ED.

Congress-governed Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Despite giving money...: Mahadev app owner's big claim
Despite giving money...: Mahadev app owner's big claim
Cong didn't even spare Mahadev: PM on betting app row
Cong didn't even spare Mahadev: PM on betting app row
'Satta ka khel': BJP vs Cong over Baghel-Mahadev row
'Satta ka khel': BJP vs Cong over Baghel-Mahadev row
'Why shouldn't a show like this be in India?'
'Why shouldn't a show like this be in India?'
Radiant Reba Is Out To Woo You!
Radiant Reba Is Out To Woo You!
Will Thalapathy Vijay Take A Plunge Into Politics?
Will Thalapathy Vijay Take A Plunge Into Politics?
'Timed Out' Mathews Seeks Justice!
'Timed Out' Mathews Seeks Justice!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chh'garh CM paid Rs 508cr by Mahadev betting app: ED

Chh'garh CM paid Rs 508cr by Mahadev betting app: ED

Why has Mahadev app not been shut, Baghel asks Modi

Why has Mahadev app not been shut, Baghel asks Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances