News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha to probe alleged job fraud linked to Aaditya Thackeray's cousin

Maha to probe alleged job fraud linked to Aaditya Thackeray's cousin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 30, 2022 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered a probe into an instance wherein youngsters were duped with promise of jobs, which allegedly involved Yuva Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai.

IMAGE: Varun Sardesai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move has come days after the state government announced to form a special investigation team to probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

When a political party's rising star and someone close to the party leadership faces an accusation, then it is a serious issue for the state, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Yogesh Sagar said referring to Sardesai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, said, “The issue is serious and the government will probe this.”

The announcement comes a week after Fadnavis had ordered an SIT probe into the death of Salian. The ruling alliance MLAs last week sought formation of the SIT. They were apparently targeting Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Sardesai is the leader of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, and he is also Aaditya's cousin.

Raising the issue of job fraud in the House, Sagar said Sardesai was the chairman of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, while Rupesh Kadam and Pankaj Chauragade were its secretary and treasurer respectively.

“At least Rs 10 lakh were taken from youngsters and they were sent for training to Gondia. A school was built (in Gondia) and they were trained there. After training, they were given appointment letters stating they will be hired by the school as trainers," the BJP MLA alleged.

At least Rs 8 to 10 lakh were taken from children of poor farmers, who had raised the money by selling land, he claimed.

When these youngsters went to the school later with their appointment letters, they were “driven away”, saying that the establishment was not connected to Hindustan Scouts and Guides, he said.

On contacting Chauragade, the affected youths were informed that their money was passed on to Sardesai, and the same will be returned to them once he gets the money back, Sagar alleged.

“The then (MVA) government came to power and he happened to be the chief minister's relative. They (the youngsters) also went to meet the then chief minister, but it is not clear if they met him,” Sagar said.

The BJP legislator further said that if youths from Gadchiroli and Chandrapurs district alone were duped of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, then it is important to probe how many more were cheated by the company in Maharashtra.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shinde doesn't dare speak against K'taka: Uddhav
Shinde doesn't dare speak against K'taka: Uddhav
Uddhav Sena MP Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde group
Uddhav Sena MP Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde group
MVA demands Shinde's resignation on Uddhav-era order
MVA demands Shinde's resignation on Uddhav-era order
Suu Kyi to spend 33 yrs in jail with fresh 7-yr term
Suu Kyi to spend 33 yrs in jail with fresh 7-yr term
Sheezan tried to convert Tunisha, killed her: Mom
Sheezan tried to convert Tunisha, killed her: Mom
The greatest of all time, finally together in heaven
The greatest of all time, finally together in heaven
Sensex, Nifty pare intra-day gains to end in red
Sensex, Nifty pare intra-day gains to end in red
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra

Traitors are Ravan: Uddhav slams Shinde on Dussehra

Tight security in Mumbai ahead of Senas' Dussehra

Tight security in Mumbai ahead of Senas' Dussehra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances