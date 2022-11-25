News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde doesn't dare speak against K'taka CM: Uddhav

Shinde doesn't dare speak against K'taka CM: Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 25, 2022 08:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no courage to speak against his Karnataka counterpart.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray speaks to media in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's claim that several border villages in Maharashtra once sought to be become part of his state has triggered a row.

"Have we lost our courage as Karnataka chief minister is easily making claims on Maharashtra villages," Thackeray said, taking a swipe at Shinde.

"Is Karnataka CM having any blessings from Delhi? Does the Centre also want the same thing?" Thackeray, a former chief minister, said while speaking to reporters.

 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party "can not run away from Karnataka issue."

"If Karnataka wants to return Nipani, Belgaum villages, then only some exchange can be worked out," he added.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, countered the jibes by opposition on the Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute by saying that the the Congress was in power in Maharashtra for much longer than the BJP.

"Still it did not solve the issue. The case is in the court. Not a single village of Maharashtra will go to Karnataka," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Border row: Karnataka CM hits back at Fadnavis
Border row: Karnataka CM hits back at Fadnavis
Belgaum is ours, say Uddhav, Pawar at book launch
Belgaum is ours, say Uddhav, Pawar at book launch
Won't let go even an inch: K'taka CM on border row
Won't let go even an inch: K'taka CM on border row
BJP fields most number of 'crorepatis' in Gujarat
BJP fields most number of 'crorepatis' in Gujarat
Manoj Tiwari, BJP plotting to kill Kejriwal: Sisodia
Manoj Tiwari, BJP plotting to kill Kejriwal: Sisodia
'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'
'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'
Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl
Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Not one border village will go to Karnataka: Fadnavis

Not one border village will go to Karnataka: Fadnavis

Explained: Why two states want Belgaum

Explained: Why two states want Belgaum

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances