News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar

Maha speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2024 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday extended time till February 15 for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide pleas of the Sharad Pawar faction seeking disqualification of NCP MLAs affiliated to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the office of the speaker, that some more time will be needed to pass orders on the disqualification pleas.

Earlier, the top court had granted time till January 31 to the speaker to decide the disqualification pleas pertaining to the NCP MLAs who had switched sides to be part of the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

 

"In his (speaker's) order dated January 25, the speaker has indicated that cross-examination of the witnesses for respondents (NCP factions) could not be concluded and with consent of the parties following time schedule is prescribed and that matter will end on January 31 for orders.

"We grant time till February 15, 2024 to finish dictation of the orders (by the speaker)," the bench said in its order.

A plea was filed by Jayant Patil of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party for a direction to the speaker to expeditiously decide the disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party
Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party
Team Ajit rules out reconciliation chances with Sharad
Team Ajit rules out reconciliation chances with Sharad
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
Ajit Pawar holds show of strength in uncle's bastion
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
Day after Nitish's U-turn, Rahul's rally enters Bihar
Day after Nitish's U-turn, Rahul's rally enters Bihar
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Has Gill been given the long rope?
Has Gill been given the long rope?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

Ajit will never become Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances