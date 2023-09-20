News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party

Both NCP factions say no split, no dispute in party

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 09:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior leaders from both Sharad Pawar- and Ajit Pawar-led factions of the Nationalist Congress Party have said that there is no split in the party.

IMAGE: NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on June 10, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Election Commission has called the rival factions of the NCP for a personal hearing on October 6 following a petition filed by the Ajit group claiming that he has been elected as the party's national president.

 

"It is unfair on the part of the Election Commission of India to treat our case as a dispute within a political party when we have consistently maintained that there is no split," said Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra unit chief of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on Tuesday.

"Sharad Pawar in his letter to the ECI stressed the fact that he never faced any opposition within the party. There is no dispute. There has been no opposition to my (Sharad Pawar's) policies from the party on any public platform," Patil told reporters.

"Pawar also sought time from the ECI to explain his side because there was no dispute but there has been some exchange of emails (with Ajit Pawar's side). The ECI, without giving time to (Sharad) Pawar, concluded that there is a dispute," he added.

Asked about Patil's comments, Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior leader from the Ajit Pawar group, said, "It is good as there is no dispute in the party. Some changes have taken place, such as change of national president....Ajit Pawar is now the party's president and we have already communicated this to the ECI."

Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar's leadership in July this year and joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The NCP Leaders Under The Central Agencies' Scanner
The NCP Leaders Under The Central Agencies' Scanner
'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'
'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'
'MLAs don't mean...': Pawar denies split in NCP again
'MLAs don't mean...': Pawar denies split in NCP again
Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start
Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start
'ISRO was their first wife'
'ISRO was their first wife'
How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India
How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India
3 Tips To Choose Home Loan Lender Wisely
3 Tips To Choose Home Loan Lender Wisely
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar group to EC

No dispute in NCP, except...: Sharad Pawar group to EC

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

U-turn by Sharad Pawar, denies 'Ajit our leader' quote

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances