Ajit faction rules out reconciliation chances with Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra minister and rebel Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif on Thursday ruled out the possibility of returning to the party faction led by Sharad Pawar.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif and Sharad Pawar. Photograph: Hasan Mushrif on Facebook

Mushrif, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state along with Ajit Pawar and a few other Nationalist Congress Party leaders in July, is currently the minister for medical education and research.

"The decision has been taken. The ropes of retreat have been cut," Mushrif said, using a Marathi phrase which means 'burning one's bridges', when asked by reporters about the possibility of returning to the Sharad Pawar camp.

Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has been maintaining that there is no split in the party.