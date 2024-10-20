News
Home  » News » Maha polls: Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan's daughter among 99 in BJP's first list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 20, 2024 16:59 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party released on Sunday its first list of 99 candidates for the election to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, fielding deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from his traditional Nagpur South West seat.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives to attend the BJP CEC meeting on Maharashtra assembly election 2024, at party headquarters in New Delhi, October 17, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The list also includes the names of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Selar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, fielded from Kankavli, a seat he currently represents in the assembly.

 

The BJP has fielded its Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, former state president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

The BJP is looking to contest around 150 seats in the state but is involved in tough bargaining with its allies Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
