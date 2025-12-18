HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha minister Kokate stripped of portfolios after fraud conviction

Maha minister Kokate stripped of portfolios after fraud conviction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 18, 2025 00:35 IST

Embattled Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate was on Wednesday stripped off his portfolios following his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case, with Governor Acharya Devvrat reassigning his ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

IMAGE: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Manikrao Kokate (left) and others at an event in Nagpur, May 18, 2025y. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Kokate, an NCP MLA from Sinnar constituency in Nashik district, was convicted and handed a two-year jail term by a Nashik court in the cheating and forgery case linked to a state government housing scheme.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Devvrat said, "I have received your letter dated December 17, 2025, recommending to allocate the portfolio of Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf held by Adv Manikrao Saraswati Shivaji Kokate to Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Planning, State Excise."

 

"I hereby convey my approval to your abovementioned recommendation," the governor added.

With this, Kokate is now a minister without any portfolio.

Meanwhile, Kokate has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness, according to people familiar with the development.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, police said.

After the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government was formed in December last year, Kokate was initially given the agriculture portfolio. However, following a series of contentious remarks and incidents involving him, he was given the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, considered comparatively less prominent, after receiving a warning from party chief Ajit Pawar, senior leaders earlier said.

During the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai, a video of Kokate purportedly playing a game on his mobile phone while proceedings were underway had gone viral, drawing criticism from opposition members.

On Tuesday, the Nashik district and sessions court upheld the order of a first-class judicial magistrate, confirming a sentence of two years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 against Kokate for cheating and forgery. The court also issued an arrest warrant against him on Wednesday after dismissing his appeal against the earlier verdict.

After Kokate's conviction and sentence, CM Fadnavis discussed the matter with Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and asked him to inform him who will replace his party colleague.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
