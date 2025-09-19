'Secular' NCP still with Mahayuti due to...: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar on Friday said the party was still part of the Mahayuti alliance because of mutual respect among allies and its commitment to the state's progress.

IMAGE: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addresses the gathering during the Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir, in Nagpur on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing office-bearers and party leaders at the inaugural session of the NCP's 'Chintan Shibir' Nagpur, Pawar said he had decided to part ways from the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar to provide stability and progress for Maharashtra.

He said the 'Chintan Shibir' would focus not only on charting out the party's strategy for the upcoming local body elections but also on the future generation.

Pawar said that a draft will be prepared and published as the 'Nagpur Declaration' after deliberations and discussions during the event.

"The NCP is in alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena, and many people ask me why I took this step and accepted the strain in family and personal relationships. I want to tell you that I did not do so for power or position, but to provide stability to Maharashtra and ensure its progress," he said.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split after Ajit Pawar walked away with 41 MLAs and aligned with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP to become part of the Mahayuti government, triggering an acrimonious rivalry within the family.

The deputy chief minister asserted that the party is still part of the Mahayuti alliance due to mutual respect and its commitment to the state's progress.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership, the country has got stability, and he has always shown a big heart for Maharashtra. He has always accepted my demands for the development of Maharashtra," he said.

Pawar said that the NCP has established itself as a secular party and it belongs to people of the state and has the responsibility to serve everyone.

The NCP should continue with its jansanvad (public interaction sessions) and hear out people's questions and grievances, and not delay works, he said.

Pawar also warned NCP ministers and guardian ministers to interact with the party workers and help them with their problems.