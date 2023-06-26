News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man lynched on suspicion of transporting beef in Nashik

Man lynched on suspicion of transporting beef in Nashik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2023 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 32-year-old man was lynched allegedly a group of 'cow vigilantes' on suspicion of transporting beef in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Ashok Munjani/ANI Photo

This is the second incident in Nashik in nearly two weeks of killing of a person by 'cow vigilantes'.

The latest incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday near Gambhirwadi on Ghoti-Sinnar Road in Igatpuri area of Nashik, located more than 150 km from Mumbai, an official said.

Eleven persons have been arrested in this connection, the Ghoti police said.

 

Two men from Kurla area in Mumbai, who were transporting meat in a car were attacked allegedly by a group of 10 to 15 'cow vigilantes' with steel rods and wooden sticks, the official said.

The two men, Afan Ansari (32) and his associate Nasir Qureshi (24), who were on way to Mumbai, received serious injuries in the attack, he said.

Both were rushed to SMBT Hospital in Dhamangaon area where Ansari was declared dead during treatment, the official said, adding the other injured person was undergoing treatment.

Based on Qureshi's complaint, the Ghoti police have arrested 11 persons and a case has been registered on charges of murder, he said.

The meat samples have been sent to a forensic lab for testing and further probe is underway into the case, he said.

On June 8, three men transporting cattle on a tempo were attacked allegedly a group of 'cow vigilantes', police earlier said.

The body of one of them, identified as Lukman Ansari (23), was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in Igatpuri area on June 10, they said. PTI DC COR

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
Meet BJP leader who wants to end illegal cow menace
Meet BJP leader who wants to end illegal cow menace
MHA asks why additional troops needed in Bengal
MHA asks why additional troops needed in Bengal
How Manipur's Violence Can End
How Manipur's Violence Can End
'BJP will contest seats we give them'
'BJP will contest seats we give them'
Barca sign Gundogan on free transfer
Barca sign Gundogan on free transfer
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Anyone who kills cows is deemed to rot in hell: HC

Anyone who kills cows is deemed to rot in hell: HC

Lynching and Some Harsh Truths

Lynching and Some Harsh Truths

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances