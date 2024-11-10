News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » BJP promises strict anti-conversion law in Maharashtra

BJP promises strict anti-conversion law in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 10, 2024 23:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday promised to enact an-anti conversion law with stringent provisions in Maharashtra, and also assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule release BJP manifesto for the state assembly elections, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024', as per which the financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100.

The BJP, in its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, also promised to create 25 lakh job opportunities and assured 10 lakh students will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 every month.

 

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The BJP's manifesto promised that an anti-conversion law will be enacted with provides for stringent action against forced and deceitful conversions.

Though the skill census, the ruling party assured to ascertain the needs of the industry and upgrade skill training wherever necessary.

Under the Akshay Anna Yojana, low-income families will be provided free food items every month through the Public Distribution System (PDS), as per the manifesto.

The BJP has also planned to develop the state into an advanced robotic and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training hub. It also promised to create 10 lakh new business leaders through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha centres in each district.

The party promised to create 50 lakh 'lakpati didis' by 2027 for which one industrial cluster of 500 self-help groups will be created and an initial corpus of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided.

The manifesto promised that if voted to power, the Mahayuti will develop Nagpur, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Ahilyanagar as modern aeronautical and space manufacturing centres.

It also promised that the SGST on the purchase of fertilisers will be returned to farmers as grant. The prices of essential commodities will be kept stable, according to the manifesto.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Mahayuti Believes It Will Win Maharashtra
Why Mahayuti Believes It Will Win Maharashtra
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...
Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...
Chakaravarthy's heroics go in vain, India lose 2nd T20
Chakaravarthy's heroics go in vain, India lose 2nd T20
JCO dead in gunfight with terrorists who killed VDGs
JCO dead in gunfight with terrorists who killed VDGs
DYC retires, Justice Khanna to take oath on Monday
DYC retires, Justice Khanna to take oath on Monday
Won't suffer without India: Miandad calls for boycott
Won't suffer without India: Miandad calls for boycott
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
Mahayuti allies to pick CM after polls: Amit Shah
Mahayuti allies to pick CM after polls: Amit Shah
Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?
Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances