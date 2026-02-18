HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha govt scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2026 12:49 IST

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

Key Points

  • The decision follows the lapse of a previous ordinance and an interim court stay on the Muslim quota.
  • A Government Resolution (GR) has been issued to formally cancel the reservation.
  • Previous decisions and circulars related to the 5% reservation for Muslims under the Special Backward Category (A) have been revoked.

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the five per cent reservation to members of the Muslim community in jobs and education.

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued to this effect on Tuesday, as the previous ordinance about the five per cent reservation has lapsed and there is an interim court stay on that decision.

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

As per the new GR, all previous decisions and the ordinance related to the five per cent reservation in government, semi-government jobs and educational institutions for the socially and educationally backward Muslim group included under the Special Backward Category (A) have been cancelled.

The government has cancelled the earlier decisions and circulars from 2014 and stopped issuing caste and non-creamy layer certificates to Muslims in the Special Backward Category, the new order said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
