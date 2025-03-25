Never said we'd change Constitution for Muslim quota: Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday denied making any comments regarding changing the Constitution to accommodate four percent reservation for Muslims in the state and claimed he was "misquoted".

IMAGE: Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meets Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi and Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar after they got the 16th International Film Festival's Life Time Achievement Award, in Bengaluru, March 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He warned of moving a breach of privilege motion.

"I am a sensible senior politician... I have been in the assembly for the past 36 years. I have basic common sense. I have never said that (regarding changing the Constitution)," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"I casually said that there will be so many changes after various judgments. Whatever reservation has been given is as per the quota for the backward classes. I have never said that we will change the Constitution and all that," he added.

"Whatever they are quoting is wrong. They are misquoting me. I am categorically saying this. I will take the breach of privilege on this. I will fight this case. They are misquoting me," the state Congress chief added.

Shivakumar's response came in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party forcing repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha on Monday over his alleged remarks on the matter.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the remarks by a person sitting on a Constitutional post to change the Constitution to facilitate four per cent reservation for Muslims was unacceptable.

"How can the House watch in silence? Congress should clarify, the person should be sacked. You claim to give reservations to Muslims and resort to the theatrics of carrying a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution in your pocket," Rijiju had said.

The Karnataka BJP unit also shared Shivakumar's video on 'X' and stated, "Reservation was granted against the Constitution for the benefit of Muslims! Now, @DKShivakumar is saying that we will change the Constitution for the prosperity of Muslims. This statement by D K Shivakumar proves that Congress will divide India tomorrow for appeasement and vote-bank politics."

In the purported video, the anchor asked him whether the Constitution allows reservation based on religion.

In response, Shivakumar purportedly said, "Yes, I agree. Let's wait and see what the court decides. We have started something. I know everyone will go to court. Let's wait for a good day. A good day will come. Many changes are happening. The Constitution will change. There have been judgments that have altered the Constitution as well."

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said Shivakumar's statement has "exposed the Congress."

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, "the Congress spread propaganda that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution", he alleged.

Vijayendra claimed that if any political party made "the most amendments to the Constitution, it is Congress", which has ruled the country for the longest duration.

"Shivakumar's statement that the Constitution will be changed for minority appeasement has exposed the Congress. It also reflects the respect Congress has for B R Ambedkar, who was against religion-based reservation," he said.

In the recent Assembly session, the ruling Congress passed a bill granting four per cent reservation to Muslims, placing them in the 2B category of Other Backward Castes (OBC), despite protests from the BJP.

BJP MLAs climbed onto the podium where Speaker U T Khader was seated, tore copies of the bill, and threw the pieces at him.

Taking serious note of their actions, the Assembly passed a resolution moved by State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, suspending 18 BJP MLAs for six months for their unruly behaviour.