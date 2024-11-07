News
Maha doesn't like it: Ajit on Yogi's 'batenge...' slogan

Maha doesn't like it: Ajit on Yogi's 'batenge...' slogan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 07, 2024 19:11 IST
A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his slogan "batenge to katenge" at a poll rally in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party ally and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the people of the state do not appreciate such remarks.

IMAGE: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar addresses a rally ahead of Maharashtra assembly election. Photograph: @AjitPawarSpeaks/X

People of Maharashtra have always strived to maintain communal harmony, said Pawar, a deputy Chief Minister.

"Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. You do not compare Maharashtra with other states, Maharashtra's people do not like this," Pawar told reporters in Pune when asked about Adityanath's remarks.

 

Shivaji Maharaj's teaching was to take all sections of society along, he said.

"When people from other states come here, they speak keeping their people in mind, but Maharashtra has never accepted it and it has been the history of all the elections here," the NCP chief further said.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Washim in eastern Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, Adityanath used his famous slogan .

"I am taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appealing you to not get divided, because whenever we get divided, we perish," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
