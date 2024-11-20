News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 20, 2024 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi was intercepted by immigration authorities at the airport in neighbouring Gujarat on the basis of a lookout circular (LOC) issued by the ED.

He was 'trying to flee' to Dubai, they said.

 

The central agency conducted searches in poll-bound Maharashtra and Gujarat last week in the case registered against a Malegaon-based trader, Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman, who allegedly misused bank accounts of various people to carry out transactions worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly began at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm.

The money laundering case stems from a November 7 Malegaon Police first information report (FIR) filed against Meman, who runs a tea and cold drinks agency, and some of his associates.

The complainant in the case is a man whose bank account was allegedly misused for illegal transactions, triggering speculation that the accounts were misused for routing election funds.

Shafi, according to the sources, was among those persons on whose instructions Meman opened over a dozen bank accounts and also allegedly transferred funds worth Rs 14 crore through hawala.

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had flagged this case in Malegaon, calling it a case of 'vote jihad scam' wherein cash was allegedly given to voters in exchange for their votes in the assembly polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!
PIX: Netas Step Out To Vote!
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 crore Maha voters decide today
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 crore Maha voters decide today
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
45% polling in Maha till 3 pm; 40% vote in Mumbai
45% polling in Maha till 3 pm; 40% vote in Mumbai
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde
'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde
Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs
Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances