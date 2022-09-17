News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha cancels Johnson & Johnson's baby powder manufacturing licence

Maha cancels Johnson & Johnson's baby powder manufacturing licence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2022 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration on Friday cancelled the baby powder manufacturing licence of Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd "in the interest of public health at large".

Photograph: Getty Images

In a release, the state government agency said the company's product, Johnson's Baby Powder, may affect the skin of newborn babies.

Samples of the powder for babies did not conform to standard pH value during a laboratory test, the regulator said.

 

The release said the action was taken after Kolkata-based Central Drugs Laboratory's conclusive report that concludes "the sample does not conform to IS 5339:2004 with respect to the test for pH”.

According to the release, FDA had drawn samples of Johnson's Baby Powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check purposes.

The government analyst had declared the samples as "not of the standard quality" as they do not comply with IS 5339:2004 specification for skin powder for infants in the test pH, it said.

Thereafter, FDA issued a show-cause notice to Johnson and Johnson under the Drugs Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules, besides issuing instructions to the company to recall the stock of the said product from market, said the release.

The firm "didn't accept the report" of the government analyst and challenged it in court for sending it to the Central Drugs Laboratory, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Johnson's baby powder is NOT really SAFE!
Johnson's baby powder is NOT really SAFE!
I-T raids at manufactures of Dolo-650
I-T raids at manufactures of Dolo-650
Maha doc goes on walk while patient bleeds to death
Maha doc goes on walk while patient bleeds to death
10 highs and lows in Federer's career
10 highs and lows in Federer's career
India logs 5,700 new Covid cases, active tally rises
India logs 5,700 new Covid cases, active tally rises
PIX: Alcaraz loses in first match as world No.1
PIX: Alcaraz loses in first match as world No.1
Roger Federer, The GOAT!
Roger Federer, The GOAT!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dolo makers gave Rs 1000 cr freebies to docs, SC told

Dolo makers gave Rs 1000 cr freebies to docs, SC told

When botched surgery amounts to medical negligence

When botched surgery amounts to medical negligence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances