Rediff.com  » Business » I-T raids at manufactures of Dolo-650

I-T raids at manufactures of Dolo-650

Source: PTI
July 06, 2022 19:44 IST
The Income Tax department Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by COVID-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Officials said the department is looking at financial documents, balance sheets and business distributor networks of the company as part of the searches.

The PTI has sent queries on the action to the company and a response is awaited.

 

Some other linked locations of the company in other cities and those of its promoters and distributors are also being covered, they said.

The company said on its website that it was engaged in the making and marketing pharmaceutical products and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and has 17 manufacturing units across the country apart from conducting business overseas.

Its major pharma products are Dolo-650, Amlong, Lubrex, Diapride, Vildapride, Olmat, Avas, Tripride, Bactoclav, Tenepride-M and Arbitel.

Dolo-650, an analgesic (pain killer) and antipyretic (fever-reducing) was being prescribed by doctors and medical shop owners for coronavirus patients to reduce pain and fever, common symptoms caused by Covid.

In the words of the company, Dolo-650, is "virtually a household name across the country".

The company website showcased a news article, published in February, on its website that said: "The company has sold 350 crore tablets (of Dolo-650) since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, and earned revenues of Rs 400 crore in a year."

The CMD of the company, Dilip Surana, has been quoted in the story.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
SEE: First Drive of the All New Scorpio N
'GST collections will be Rs 1.3 TRILLION'
LPG price hiked by Rs 50; rates up by Rs 244 in 1 year
2 terrorists surrender on parents' appeal during op
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu advances, Saina bows out
Kerala minister who criticised Constitution resigns
Will be 'doubly careful': SpiceJet after DGCA notice
No end in sight to price India pays for imported coal

Around 1,500 cabin crew are under training at IndiGo

