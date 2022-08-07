News
Maha doc goes on morning walk while patient bleeds to death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 07, 2022 21:13 IST
Police registered a case against a gynaecologist after a panel of government doctors indicted her for negligence leading to the death of a 26-year-old woman post delivery at a private hospital in Jalna city of Maharashtra.

Photograph: pixabay.com

The erring doctor had gone for a morning walk leaving the woman patient with inexperienced nursing staff, a police official said on Sunday citing a report of the committee of senior doctors of Government Hospital and Medical College (GHMC) Aurangabad, which probed the matter.

The patient, Neha Lidhoriya, died of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) or heavy blood loss after giving birth on April 13, the police said.

 

The woman was admitted in the hospital in Jalna on April 13, 2022, for delivery.

"She delivered a healthy baby. On the morning of April 13, she suffered PPH while the woman doctor went for a morning walk leaving the patient with the inexperienced nursing staff. The erring doctor and nursing staff did not inform the patient about the need for blood," a police official said.

"The doctor did not give proper information about the patient's condition and the need for blood. As a result of which, Neha died of excessive blood loss," he said.

The woman patient's husband had filed a complaint at the Government District Hospital demanding an inquiry into the death of his wife.

The complaint was then referred to the GMCH panel.

A case has been registered against the gynaecologist under section 304 (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
