Maha cabinet clears land policy for 'third Mumbai' push

IMAGE: A view of the Mumbai Coastal Road. Photograph: ANI Photo

NABARD provides Rs 15,000 crore loan for water resources projects benefiting 8 lakh hectares of agricultural land.

Purandar airport project in Pune gets a boost with SPV formation and Rs 6,000 crore loan approval.

State government launches 'Majha Gaav, Arogya Sampanna Gaav' campaign to improve village-level health with a budget of Rs 80.75 crore.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a land acquisition and allotment policy for development projects for "Third Mumbai" near Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 200 sq km of land had been handed over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to develop the area.

According to an official statement, the decision will apply to areas falling under the newly appointed New Town Development Authority and projects to be implemented in the future by the MMRDA.

The policy aims to facilitate planned development in the impact zone of the MTHL.

The cabinet decision is expected to provide a clear framework for land acquisition and distribution, enabling faster execution of infrastructure and urban development projects in the region.

The Atal Setu, a sea bridge which connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, is a key infrastructure project and is expected to play a crucial role in decongesting Mumbai and promoting balanced regional growth.

The cabinet also approved a long-term loan of Rs 15,000 crore from NABARD to complete water resources projects, benefiting around 8 lakh hectares of agricultural land across the state.

The cabinet has allocated 12.76 hectares of government land at Vikaswadi in Karveer taluka of Kolhapur district for an international-standard cricket stadium.

To speed up the Purandar airport project in Pune district, the cabinet approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle and a loan of Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition and allied works.

The loan will be repaid by state agencies, including the MIDC, MADC and CIDCO, according to their shareholding, with the Maharashtra government providing approval and guarantee.

Fadnavis said 96 percent of the farmers have given their consent for the project.

The cabinet cleared the launch of the 'Majha Gaav, Arogya Sampanna Gaav' (My Village, Healthy Village) campaign to improve health at the village level, which will run from April 1 to March 31, 2027, with an annual budget of Rs 80.75 crore.

Under the campaign, awards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore will be given to gram panchayats up to the district council level.

The cabinet has approved the transfer of 1,000 acres of land at Ratnapuri Mala in Indapur taluka of Pune district to MIDC for the development of a new industrial estate.

In Mumbai, the cabinet approved a joint development plan on MHADA land at Kolekalyan in Andheri to develop tennis infrastructure through the MahaTennis Foundation.

It also gave a nod to the Maharashtra Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2026, under which projects of more than Rs 25 crore will now be cleared by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee headed by the chief minister.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, to allow legal service of notices through email.

It has sanctioned the creation of 11 new posts of additional district collectors to improve administrative efficiency, considering the increased population and geographical area.

It approved the allocation of 117.19 hectares of land at Mouza Linga in Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district to MIDC for a coal-to-chemical project.

The cabinet approved a budget of Rs 75.13 crore for sports facilities at Katphal under the Baramati District Sports Complex, including a pavilion, swimming pool, skating rink, archery range and basketball court.

It also approved an ordinance for settlement of pending tax, interest, penalty and late fee dues, amendments to laws related to public universities and private unaided professional educational institutions, the statement said.