Green signal for Rs 22,000 cr Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport Metro project

Green signal for Rs 22,000 cr Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport Metro project

Edited By: Senjo M R
January 27, 2026 17:18 IST

Land acquisition for the project, covering 30.7 hectares, is expected to cost Rs 388 crore, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said

The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday cleared a 35-km Metro project to connect the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai international airports at a cost of more than Rs 22,000 crore.

IMAGE: A view of the Navi Mumbai airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

The corridor will have 20 stations, including six underground and 14 elevated stations. Land acquisition for the project, covering 30.7 hectares, is expected to cost Rs 388 crore, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

 

The infrastructure committee, a high-powered ministerial body, approved the 35-km Metro Line 8 project, estimated to cost Rs 22,862 crore.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that all land acquisition and approvals for the Metro project -- from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport -- be done within six months, and the construction completed within three years of the approvals.

Of the total 35-km Metro line, 9.25 km will be underground -- from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East -- and 24.63 km will be an elevated section, stretching from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.

Fadnavis also instructed departments concerned to speed up the extension of the Samruddhi Expressway on Nagpur-Gondia and Bhandara-Gadchiroli routes and ensure that projects do not get delayed.

In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the committee also approved the Nashik city ring road project, spanning 66.15 km, at a cost of Rs 3,954 crore.

The panel also cleared the upgradation of the 85.76-km Navegaon More-Konsari-Mulchera-Hedri-Surjagad highway in Gadchiroli district into a four-lane cement concrete road to facilitate mineral transportation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
