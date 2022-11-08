News
Rediff.com  » News » Madrassa students to be taught science, maths: UP minister

Madrassa students to be taught science, maths: UP minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2022 14:24 IST
Madrassa students in Uttar Pradesh will be taught mathematics and science among other subjects so that they can become "officers" instead of "maulvis", minister Dharampal Singh said on Tuesday, adding that the plan is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

IMAGE: Young Muslim boys recite text from Holy Quran at a madrassa. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minorities welfare minister also said schools and hospitals will be built by vacating land belonging to the Waqf board, which is currently under illegal occupation.

 

"Following the prime minister's vision of 'Quran in one hand and laptop in the other' for madrassa students, they will be taught mathematics, general science, social science, Hindi and other subjects so that they can join the Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Services or become engineers and doctors instead of becoming maulvis (clerics) by obtaining 'deen' (religious) teachings," he told reporters after a departmental review meeting in Varanasi.

Lavishing praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dharampal said he was turning Uttar Pradesh into "Uttam (better) Pradesh" as envisaged by the prime minister.

The minister said considerable tracts of land belonging to the Waqf board had been illegally occupied, but assured that it will be vacated and used to build schools, hospitals and parks.

The government also has plans to set up one "govansh sthal" (cowshed), capable of accommodating 2,000 to 4,000 cattle, in each of the assembly constituencies, he said.

