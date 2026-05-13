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Madrasa Preacher Faces Charges After Children Escape Alleged Abuse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 22:39 IST

A madrasa preacher in Tumakuru, Karnataka, faces charges after 24 children escaped, alleging physical abuse, forced labour, and restricted communication with their families, prompting a police investigation and child welfare intervention.

Key Points

  • A madrasa preacher in Tumakuru is booked after 24 children allegedly escaped due to physical abuse and forced labour.
  • The children, aged 8-17, were found at a Bengaluru railway station attempting to return to Bihar.
  • The children alleged physical assault and forced construction work at the madrasa, with restrictions on family contact.
  • The accused preacher has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Child Labour Act.

An FIR has been registered against a preacher of a madrasa in this district after 24 children allegedly escaped from the institution due to physical abuse and forced labour, police said on Wednesday.

Allegations Against The Madrasa Preacher

The accused has been identified as Moulali (44), a preacher at a madrasa in Amlapura village of Tumakuru district, they said.

 

The incident came to light after Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel recently found the children at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru, police said.

During questioning, the children said they had escaped from the madrasa and were trying to return to their homes in Bihar. They told officials they got down at the Bengaluru station after seeing the large platforms and crowd and then began searching for a train to Bihar, a senior police officer said.

The children, aged between 8 and 17 years, were taken to the child helpline centre at the railway station and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed, the officer said.

Details Of The Alleged Abuse

Police said the children alleged they were subjected to physical assault at the madrasa and made to carry out construction work, including building a compound wall within the campus. They also told authorities that they were not permitted to speak to their families.

During counselling, the children said they fled the institution as they could no longer tolerate the alleged abuse.

The children are presently under the care of the CWC, the official said.

Police said the case was initially registered by the railway police and later transferred to the Tumakuru Rural Police Station.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, the officer said.

"The case was transferred to Tumakuru Rural Police Station on Tuesday and a detailed investigation is underway," the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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