Madras HC to hear Karur stampede case today

The Madurai Bench of the high court will on Friday hear the case related to the Karur stampede incident, which claimed the lives of at least 41 people and over 100 were injured.

IMAGE: An eight-member committee of NDA parliamentarians, led by BJP MP Hema Malini, visits the Karur stampede site for an on-ground assessment. Photograph: @NainarBJP X/ANI Photo

Petitions seeking anticipatory bail filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Anand and Nirmal Kumar will also come up for hearing before the Bench.

The stampede occured during a public rally of TVK chief and actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on September 27, when a massive crowd turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede.

Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Vijay has suspended all political rallies for the next two weeks, putting a pause on his statewide election campaign.

Vijay's party has announced relief of Rs 20 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Apart from the TVK, the Congress party has also earlier announced that they have given Rs 1.25 crore cumulatively to the affected families.