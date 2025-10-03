HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Madras HC to hear Karur stampede case today

Madras HC to hear Karur stampede case today

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 10:47 IST

x

The Madurai Bench of the high court will on Friday hear the case related to the Karur stampede incident, which claimed the lives of at least 41 people and over 100 were injured.

IMAGE: An eight-member committee of NDA parliamentarians, led by BJP MP Hema Malini, visits the Karur stampede site for an on-ground assessment. Photograph: @NainarBJP X/ANI Photo

Petitions seeking anticipatory bail filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Anand and Nirmal Kumar will also come up for hearing before the Bench.

The stampede occured during a public rally of TVK chief and actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on September 27, when a massive crowd turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede.

 

Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Vijay has suspended all political rallies for the next two weeks, putting a pause on his statewide election campaign.

Vijay's party has announced relief of Rs 20 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Apart from the TVK, the Congress party has also earlier announced that they have given Rs 1.25 crore cumulatively to the affected families.

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'After Karur, Vijay Can Forget About Being CM'
'After Karur, Vijay Can Forget About Being CM'
'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'
'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'
Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Women bid farewell to Maa Durga by celebrating 'Sindoor Khela'4:21

Women bid farewell to Maa Durga by celebrating 'Sindoor...

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal1:28

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal

Bobby Deol Shoots Arrow at Ravan Effigy1:52

Bobby Deol Shoots Arrow at Ravan Effigy

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV