Madras HC hands over AIADMK hq to Palaniswami, setback for OPS camp

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 15:15 IST
The Madras high court on Wednesday set aside the proceedings of the Tamil Nadu revenue department locking and sealing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam headquarters in Chennai following the July 11 violence, and directed that the keys of the office be handed over to party chief K Palaniswami.

IMAGE: The AIADMK headquarters being sealed following clashes between the supporters of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and suspended party leader O Panneerselvam, Chennai, July 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Justice N Sathish Kumar quashed the proceedings, while passing orders on the criminal original petitions from Palaniswami, the party's interim general secretary and ousted leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

 

The judge directed the government to remove the seal and hand over the keys to Palaniswami and also asked the police to provide adequate  protection to the office, located on Avvai Shanmugam Salai at Royapettah in central Chennai.

The court dismissed Panneerselvam's plea for granting possession of the party headquarters, 'MGR Maaligai’, to him. The judge also directed the party cadres not to enter the headquarters for a month to avoid any untoward incident.

The revenue divisional officer (RDO) had sealed the premises following violent clashes that broke out between supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on July 11, when an AIADMK general council, its highest decision-making body, picked the former as its interim general secretary, squeezing out OPS.

Source: PTI
 
