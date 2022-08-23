News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IAF's Sukhois In Action Over Australia

IAF's Sukhois In Action Over Australia

By Rediff News Bureau
August 23, 2022 08:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The last three-week Pitch Black exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force, was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft have joined the 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.

Over 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel from Australia, India, Japan, Canada, US, UK, New Zealand, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Philippines, the Republic of Korea, the UAE, Singapore, Thailand are participating in the Pitch Black exercise.

Glimpses from Pitch Black:

 

IMAGE: Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets are refuelled mid-air by French Air and Space Force tanker aircraft. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The IAF contingent heads towards the Royal Australian Air Force's Darwin base to take part in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets gets refuelled mid-air. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets getting refuelled mid-air. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The IAF contingent on its way to participate in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pitch Black 2022 will be on for 3 weeks. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The IAF contingent is among 2,500 personnel participating in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 17 countries will participate in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Glimpses of the Su-30 MKI taxing for the first mission of the day. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

 

IMAGE: IAF crews ready and raring to go at Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

 

IMAGE: 'The successful execution of the first edition of the exercise is testimony to the professional capabilities, mutual understanding and shared commitment of the two air forces.' Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Over 100 aircraft will be seen in action at Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AusAirForce/Twitter

 

IMAGE: The Royal Australian Air Force says it is committed to strengthening relationships with partner air forces, enhancing international exercise participation. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AusAirForce/twitter

 

IMAGE: Australia is a member of QUAD and the Aukus, both alliances to deter China's incursions into the region. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AusAirForce/twitter

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Quad to monitor maritime activity across Indo-Pacific
Quad to monitor maritime activity across Indo-Pacific
Konkan Shakti, A Warning To China
Konkan Shakti, A Warning To China
Indian Navy And Chinese Threat
Indian Navy And Chinese Threat
China to resume student visas for Indians after 2 yrs
China to resume student visas for Indians after 2 yrs
Dr Fauci, face of US Covid response, to retire in Dec
Dr Fauci, face of US Covid response, to retire in Dec
Shubman Gill dedicates maiden ODI ton to dad
Shubman Gill dedicates maiden ODI ton to dad
Azan doesn't violate rights of other faiths: HC
Azan doesn't violate rights of other faiths: HC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India, Australia decide to expand military engagements

India, Australia decide to expand military engagements

Modi, Morrison discuss rules-based Indo-Pacific region

Modi, Morrison discuss rules-based Indo-Pacific region

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances