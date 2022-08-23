IAF's Sukhois In Action Over Australia

The last three-week Pitch Black exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force, was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft have joined the 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.

Over 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel from Australia, India, Japan, Canada, US, UK, New Zealand, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Philippines, the Republic of Korea, the UAE, Singapore, Thailand are participating in the Pitch Black exercise.

Glimpses from Pitch Black:

IMAGE: Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets are refuelled mid-air by French Air and Space Force tanker aircraft. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The IAF contingent heads towards the Royal Australian Air Force's Darwin base to take part in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets gets refuelled mid-air. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets getting refuelled mid-air. Photograph: Indian Air Force Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The IAF contingent on its way to participate in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pitch Black 2022 will be on for 3 weeks. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The IAF contingent is among 2,500 personnel participating in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 17 countries will participate in Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Glimpses of the Su-30 MKI taxing for the first mission of the day. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

IMAGE: IAF crews ready and raring to go at Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

IMAGE: 'The successful execution of the first edition of the exercise is testimony to the professional capabilities, mutual understanding and shared commitment of the two air forces.' Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/Twitter

IMAGE: Over 100 aircraft will be seen in action at Pitch Black 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AusAirForce/Twitter

IMAGE: The Royal Australian Air Force says it is committed to strengthening relationships with partner air forces, enhancing international exercise participation. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AusAirForce/twitter

IMAGE: Australia is a member of QUAD and the Aukus, both alliances to deter China's incursions into the region. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AusAirForce/twitter

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com