Luxury car mows down 2 in Pune; teen driver's father, bar to be booked

Cases will be registered against the father of a teen, who was driving a luxury car when it got involved in a fatal accident in Pune, and the bar that "served the boy liquor", an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The luxury car that hit a motorcycle killing two persons at Kalyani Nagar in Pune, May 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two persons were killed when the speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in the city on Sunday, the police said.

The 17-year-old car driver was detained after a case was registered against him. He was produced in a juvenile court which granted him bail, they said.

"In the accident case, the father of the accused and the bar which served liquor to the juvenile/accused are being proceeded against under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act," Pune city commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar said in a statement.

As per section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a person with actual control or charge of a child can be punished if he assaults, abandons or neglects the child wilfully, and abuses him, causing mental or physical illness. Section 77 pertains to giving liquor or drugs to a child.

The accident took place around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar when a group of friends after a party at a restaurant in the area was returning home on their motorbikes.

Near the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, as per the FIR.

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings, it said.

A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR.

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.