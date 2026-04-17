LSR Students Clarify Protest Stance Amid Principal's Defence

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College students clarify their protest, emphasising it's about freedom of expression and not political bias, amid ongoing discussions with the principal.

Key Points LSR students clarify their protest is not against any political party or the Women's Reservation Bill.

The students are addressing perceived inconsistencies within the college regarding political expression.

Students assert their right to express political views, similar to the administration.

The college principal says dialogue is ongoing to find an amicable solution.

A fresh statement issued by the students of Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College on Friday attempted to distance the recent students' protest from any alleged bias against a certain political ideology, even as the college principal said dialogue is in progress between students and the administration to find a solution.

Two days after protests erupted in LSR over Principal Kanika K Ahuja featuring in a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's social media page, the principal said there were no protests on campus on Friday.

Principal Addresses Student Concerns

"Faculty members and the students have been engaged in dialogue all day. We hope to reach an amicable solution over the matter soon," Ahuja told PTI.

She said the video had been recorded by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for a 'Nari Vardan Sammelan', and featured the opinions of select women on the Women's Reservation Bill.

Ahuja expressed hope that a common ground can be reached between the administration and students soon.

Students' Statement of Clarification

Meanwhile, LSR students released a "statement of clarification" on Friday, saying while they were not biased against any political party or ideology, if members of the administration are entitled to express their political views and beliefs, so should the students.

"Firstly, we do not stand against the Women's Reservation Bill or any political party. Our concerns are not directed towards any ideology, government, or policy," the statement said.

"The protest and discussions initiated by students are solely focused on addressing the inconsistency and hypocrisy within our institutional environment," it said, asserting that students too are entitled to political views and cannot be denied their right to expression.

Anonymity and Contradictions

A third year student, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the principal's actions were in contradiction with college diktats that sought to silence political views of students.

"We have always been told that our college is an apolitical space, and this has been imposed upon students in certain ways. The principal is free to express her opinions, but if she is representing the college, it becomes contradictory with what we have been told."

The students' statement asserted if members of the administration are free to express their views, the same should apply to students, provided that no one's beliefs are disrespected or hurt.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate about freedom of expression in educational institutions. University policies often attempt to balance academic neutrality with individual rights. It remains to be seen how the Delhi University administration will address the students' concerns and reconcile them with existing college guidelines.