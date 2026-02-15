HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LS Speaker Om Birla to represent India at Tarique's swearing-in

February 15, 2026 22:44 IST

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri and secretary-general of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are also likely to accompany Birla, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The swearing-in ceremony highlights the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh.
  • India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under Tarique Rahman's leadership.
  • Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are expected to accompany Om Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, the external affairs ministry announced on Sunday.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri and secretary-general of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are also likely to accompany Birla, people familiar with the matter said.

 

It is learnt that Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremony to be held in Dhaka. However, Modi will not be able to attend it as he is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman, the ministry said.

Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a spectacular victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary polls.

"The speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations," the ministry said in a statement.

"As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people," it said.

