LS Speaker Om Birla to represent India at Tarique's swearing-in

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under Tarique Rahman's leadership.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, the external affairs ministry announced on Sunday.

It is learnt that Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremony to be held in Dhaka. However, Modi will not be able to attend it as he is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a spectacular victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary polls.

"The speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations," the ministry said in a statement.

"As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people," it said.