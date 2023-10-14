News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'India's internal issues': LS speaker protests EU's resolution on Manipur

'India's internal issues': LS speaker protests EU's resolution on Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 14, 2023 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday lodged a strong protest with European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer over its resolution on India's "internal issues".

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Parliament, on the sidelines of the P20 Summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: @ombirlakota/X

Birla told the European Parliament Vice President that every nation and Parliament is sovereign and internal issues of other countries should not be discussed by others.

In July, the European Parliament had adopted a resolution calling on the Indian government to act "promptly" to halt the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities.

 

"Birla underlined India's sovereignty and protested against bringing a proposal in the European Parliament on India's internal issues," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

India had dubbed the July resolution "unacceptable" and "reflective of a colonial mindset".

Birla invited the European Parliament vice president to witness the festival of democracy during Indian general elections scheduled for next year.

Beer congratulated Birla for a successful P20 Summit and emphasised on closer relations of the European Parliament with India.

She also informed that Europe is going through challenging times and sought India's cooperation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sharing Manipur violence videos to attract punishment
Sharing Manipur violence videos to attract punishment
How Manipur's Violence Can End
How Manipur's Violence Can End
Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur
Stop Violence! India Tells Manipur
Ben Stokes' World Cup fate hangs by a thread
Ben Stokes' World Cup fate hangs by a thread
'Exciting to be able to test our skills against India'
'Exciting to be able to test our skills against India'
ICC World Cup PIX: India cruise towards easy win
ICC World Cup PIX: India cruise towards easy win
World Cup: 'This Afghan side can beat any team'
World Cup: 'This Afghan side can beat any team'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India raps European parl for vote on Manipur violence

India raps European parl for vote on Manipur violence

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances