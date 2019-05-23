Modi's Varanasi win heralds BJP's sweep in UP

May 23, 2019 21:25 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Apna Dal-S on Thursday consolidated their position in Uttar Pradesh by bagging four seats and leading in 59 others, according to the available trends.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP President Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photograph: Manvender Vashist / PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Varanasi by defeating his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes.

According to the trends available till 7 pm, the BJP wrested Bahraich and Gorakhpur seats, while Apna Dal-S won from Robertsganj.

The fifth seat went to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The party had drawn a blank in the state during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In Bahraich, Akshaywar Lal of BJP won by defeating Shabbir Balmiki of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 1,28,752 votes.

Gorakhpur seat was wrested by Bhojpuri star and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan by defeating the SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. In the by-election, the seat was won by the SP-BSP combine.

Robertsganj seat went to Pakauri Lal Kol of BJP's alliance partner Apna Dal-Soneylal who defeated his closest rival, Bhai Lal of Samajwadi Party by 54,336 votes.

The BSP won from Nagina where its candidate Girish Chandra defeated Yashwant Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,66,832 votes.

As Union minister Smriti Irani was poised to wrest Amethi from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible.

"Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted after leading by over 45,000 votes in the seat considered a Congress bastion. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat and congratulated the minister.

The 43-year-old BJP leader took the political hotbed of Amethi by storm after trends indicated that she was heading for a win in the Gandhi-stronghold.

The Congress chief had also contested the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala, a decision political pundits believed was widely influenced by the tough fight Irani posed to him in his home turf.

The Gandhi scion had defeated Irani in 2014 by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.

In neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, Rahul's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi led over her nearest rival by over 1.67 lakh votes to give the grand old party a saving grace.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the impressive show by his party to the "alert voters" who he said rejected the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties.

"It is high time for the opposition to introspect and shun politics of negativity," he told PTI, giving full credit to Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the "historic victory".