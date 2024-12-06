News
Home  » News » LS adjourned amid ruckus over BJP's bid to link Cong with Soros

LS adjourned amid ruckus over BJP's bid to link Cong with Soros

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2024 15:13 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition members over Bharatiya Janata Party's attempts to link the Congress party to United States-based billionaire investor George Soros.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs protest in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue during Zero Hour, plunging the House into chaos with Congress members trooping to the Well of the House.

Samajwadi Party member Dharmendra Yadav and Trinamool member Saugata Roy were also up on their feet, apparently in support of the Congress.

Dubey had also raised the issue on Thursday, prompting the Congress members to rise in protests against BJP's attempts to link Soros with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

 

On Friday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon within a minute of assembling at 11 am as Congress members Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey.

When the House re-assembled at noon, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House, before calling Dubey to speak on the issue he could not complete on Thursday.

Congress members trooped to the Well of the House raising slogans against the BJP and the government.

Saikia then adjourned the proceedings for the day.

At 11 am, opposition members mostly from the Congress, tried to raise some issues which the Speaker objected to.

"You don't want to allow the Question Hour to continue ? The House has high standard and I can't allow it to be lowered. I can't allow the dignity of the House to be lowered," he said and adjourned the House immediately.

While the House could not function properly in the first week of the winter session due to protests by opposition members demanding to raise issues related to the Adani group and Sambhal violence, it functioned properly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
