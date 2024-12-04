Oppn MPs walk out of RS for denying clarification on Indo-China statement

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being disallowed to seek clarifications on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on India-China relations.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

The minister, who had given an identical statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, addressed the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday on India-China relations and also talked about the recent disengagement in Ladakh.

Soon after his statement, opposition MPs wanted to seek some clarifications on the issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow it, resulting in an uproar in the House briefly.

"Time and again, I have invited your attention, indulgence, that we are being watched by the entire nation and our demeanour is causing a serious dilution of the institution, an institution meant for debate is not having it, therefore getting into irrelevance," Dhankhar said.

He said the House rule on statements is explicit wherein no questions are asked at the time of the making of a statement.

"Even on such an issue, the kind of indecorous behaviour I saw, the kind of body language reflected, when I say it every time, it does not earn me any accolades," Dhankhar said.

"I want you to kindly contribute and believe in some kind of rules. I have no doubt the statement of the honourable minister must have been seen by the entire country. They must be taking note of how comprehensively he has expressed his point of view."

"Evolve some kind of consensus. There are issues of security and national importance where we need to display exemplary conduct," Dhankhar added.

As the Chair did not allow questions, opposition MPs staged a walkout.