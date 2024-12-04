News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Oppn MPs walk out of RS for denying clarification on Indo-China statement

Oppn MPs walk out of RS for denying clarification on Indo-China statement

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 18:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being disallowed to seek clarifications on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on India-China relations.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 2, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo/SansadTV

The minister, who had given an identical statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, addressed the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday on India-China relations and also talked about the recent disengagement in Ladakh.

Soon after his statement, opposition MPs wanted to seek some clarifications on the issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow it, resulting in an uproar in the House briefly.

 

"Time and again, I have invited your attention, indulgence, that we are being watched by the entire nation and our demeanour is causing a serious dilution of the institution, an institution meant for debate is not having it, therefore getting into irrelevance," Dhankhar said.

He said the House rule on statements is explicit wherein no questions are asked at the time of the making of a statement.

"Even on such an issue, the kind of indecorous behaviour I saw, the kind of body language reflected, when I say it every time, it does not earn me any accolades," Dhankhar said.

"I want you to kindly contribute and believe in some kind of rules. I have no doubt the statement of the honourable minister must have been seen by the entire country. They must be taking note of how comprehensively he has expressed his point of view."

"Evolve some kind of consensus. There are issues of security and national importance where we need to display exemplary conduct," Dhankhar added.

As the Chair did not allow questions, opposition MPs staged a walkout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Does China Really Want Indian Territory?
Does China Really Want Indian Territory?
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
Ladakh Disengagement: What's The Reality?
Ladakh Disengagement: What's The Reality?
Afridi left out of Pakistan Test squad
Afridi left out of Pakistan Test squad
Isro postpones Proba-3 launch after anomaly
Isro postpones Proba-3 launch after anomaly
13-YO Suryavanshi powers India into Asia Cup semis
13-YO Suryavanshi powers India into Asia Cup semis
McLaren vs Ferrari: The ultimate showdown
McLaren vs Ferrari: The ultimate showdown
More like this
'Serious questions remain': Cong on India-China truce
'Serious questions remain': Cong on India-China truce
'India Is More Aggressive With China'
'India Is More Aggressive With China'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances