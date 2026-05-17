HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » LPG tanker carrying 20,000 tonnes of gas reaches Gujarat after crossing Hormuz

LPG tanker carrying 20,000 tonnes of gas reaches Gujarat after crossing Hormuz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 21:23 IST

x

Despite ongoing tensions in West Asia, a vessel carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) safely arrived at Deendayal Port in Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the importance of secure energy supply routes.

LPG tanker

IMAGE: Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Symi, carrying 20,000 tonnes of LPG, arrives at the Kandla Port, in Gujarat. Photograph: DPA Kandla/ANI video grab

Key Points

  • LPG vessel successfully reached Deendayal Port in Gujarat after navigating the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The vessel, MV SYMI, carried 20,000 metric tonnes of LPG from Qatar.
  • The Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, impacting global energy supplies.
  • India's representative to the UN condemned attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • An India-flagged commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, raising concerns about maritime security.

A vessel carrying 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla in Gujarat after crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, officials said on Sunday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged MV SYMI started its journey from Qatar and docked at the port in Kandla around 11.30 pm on Saturday after crossing the Strait of Hormuz on May 13, they added.

 

Impact of West Asia Conflict on Energy Supplies

Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels, comprising 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway close to the coast of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies pass.

It has been severely disrupted by the conflict in West Asia that started on February 28, with the US and Israel launching joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It has resulted in one of the worst energy crisis the world has seen in recent decades.

India's Stance on Maritime Security

Incidentally, at a special meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish said targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable".

On May 13, an India-flagged commercial vessel came under attack off the coast of Oman.

Omani authorities rescued all 14 crew members of the vessel sailing from Somalia, but it was not immediately known who carried out the strike.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG arrives at Navi Mumbai
Tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG arrives at Navi Mumbai
India-bound LPG tanker safely passes through Strait Of Hormuz
India-bound LPG tanker safely passes through Strait Of Hormuz
India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Gujarat port amid crisis
India's 2nd LPG tanker 'Nanda Devi' reaches Gujarat port amid crisis
'Jag Laadki' carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Mundra port
'Jag Laadki' carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Mundra port
Iran permits passage of two India-flagged LPG carriers via Hormuz
Iran permits passage of two India-flagged LPG carriers via Hormuz

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as Diaspora Welcomes PM1:30

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as...

Thunderous Cheers Erupt as PM Modi Takes the Stage in The Hague, The Netherlands1:09

Thunderous Cheers Erupt as PM Modi Takes the Stage in The...

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai1:51

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO