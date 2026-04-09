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Tanker carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG arrives at Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 09, 2026 13:17 IST

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An India-flagged LPG vessel successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, delivering essential fuel to India and demonstrating the resilience of maritime trade amid ongoing conflict in West Asia.

LPG tanker

IMAGE: The West Asia conflict has affected energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • An India-flagged LPG vessel, Green Asha, successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing conflict in West Asia.
  • The vessel delivered 15,400 tonnes of LPG to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), ensuring a steady supply of essential fuel.
  • The safe arrival highlights the resilience of maritime operations and India's ability to maintain energy supplies amidst geopolitical challenges.
  • JNPA plays a crucial role in India's energy supply chain by handling container and liquid cargo.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on Thursday said it received an India-flagged vessel carrying 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict.

JNPA described the development as notable in the backdrop of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

"Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha-an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL," it said in a release.

This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war, it said, adding that the vessel brought in 15,400 tonnes of LPG.

"The vessel, its cargo, and every member of the crew are all safe and secure. This arrival highlights the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation," it said.

The facility, also known as JNPT and Nhava Sheva port, in Navi Mumbai is one of India's key ports handling container and liquid cargo and plays a crucial role in the country's energy supply chain, said officials.

The West Asia conflict has affected energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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