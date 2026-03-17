Uttar Pradesh Authorities Target LPG Black Market with Raids and Arrests

Uttar Pradesh authorities are cracking down on LPG black marketing with raids, arrests, and FIRs against distributors to ensure a smooth supply of essential petroleum products across the state.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh initiates a statewide crackdown on LPG black marketing and essential commodities malpractices.

Authorities registered FIRs against 12 LPG distributors and booked 74 individuals for alleged black marketing activities.

Eleven arrests have been made in connection with the LPG black marketing crackdown in Uttar Pradesh.

Over 5,800 inspections and raids were conducted across Uttar Pradesh to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products.

A 24/7 control room has been established to monitor LPG distribution and address consumer grievances in real-time.

In a statewide crackdown to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products including LPG cylinders, and curb black marketing of essential commodities, FIRs have been registered against 12 LPG distributors, while 74 others was been booked for alleged malpractices, according to a statement.

A total of 11 persons have been arrested in this connection so far, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

As part of an enforcement drive conducted between March 12 and 17, authorities carried out 5,813 inspections and raids across Uttar Pradesh.

During the operation, 12 FIRs were registered against LPG distributors, while 74 cases were lodged against other persons allegedly involved in black marketing, the statement said, adding that the enforcement drive is ongoing, with local authorities directed to maintain strict vigilance.

Officials said the supply of petroleum products, including LPG, petrol and diesel, remains under control.

Timely delivery of LPG refills is being ensured to consumers across 4,108 distributors in the state, with adequate stock of cylinders available.

To maintain market balance, the Centre has permitted allocation of up to 20 per cent of total consumption for commercial LPG cylinders, officials said.

Control Room and Monitoring

A 24x7 control room has been set up at the food commissioner's office to monitor distribution and address grievances in real time.

Besides, personnel from the food and civil supplies department have been deployed at the central control room, while similar control rooms have been activated at the district level.

District supply officers and local administrative officials are conducting regular field visits to prevent any artificial shortage and ensure uninterrupted availability of essential fuels to consumers, officials said.