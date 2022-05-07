News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Loudspeaker issue over, now talk about inflation: Raut to BJP

Loudspeaker issue over, now talk about inflation: Raut to BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2022 17:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Calling the issue of loudspeakers a "closed chapter", Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said instead of speaking on that topic, the Bharatiya Janata Party should talk about rising inflation and unemployment as these are the challenges being faced by the people.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and top BJP leaders don't speak of the issue of inflation and unemployment. Their issues are different. They only speak on what police in Punjab and Maharashtra are doing," Raut told reporters here.

The issue of loudspeakers is a closed chapter as attempts to create Hindu-Muslim divide over it have failed, he said.

 

It is the Hindu community that has faced the biggest setback as far as the issue of loudspeakers is concerned, the Sena MP added.

"Attempts were made to incite tension between Hindus and Muslims by raising the demand to ban loudspeakers on mosques. But people are wise. The Supreme Court's directives on loudspeakers are being implemented. There should be a national policy on loudspeakers," Raut said.

No one is ready to speak on inflation. People of the country are grappling with issues like price rise and unemployment. But no BJP leader is speaking on it, the Sena's chief spokesperson said.

Even since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in his rallies held last month, it has become a hot button issue in the state and other parts of the country.
The BJP has supported his demand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?
What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?
Only 24 temples in Mumbai have nod for loudspeaker
Only 24 temples in Mumbai have nod for loudspeaker
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nitish dismisses row over loudspeakers as 'nonsense'

Nitish dismisses row over loudspeakers as 'nonsense'

Loudspeakers in mosque not a fundamental right: HC

Loudspeakers in mosque not a fundamental right: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances