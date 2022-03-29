Kashmir's Tulips Celebrate 25 Years!

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Srinagar's gorgeous tulip garden. Photograph: ANI Photo

A temple decorated with grapes.

Flowers that continue to bloom after 25 years.

A mystery self-igniting fire on a banana farm.

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Wow, Tamannaah!

Date: March 19

Location: Mumbai

Denims needn't be boring.

In fact, match a pair of balloony denims with a super-stylish, superhot top like Tamannaah Bhatia did and heads are sure to turn!

Mystery fires in Manipur village

Date: March 19

Location: Kangpokpi

What you'd expect from a banana farm are lovely, green, long-leafed banana trees with bunches of bananas hanging from them.

Fun fact: Did you know that a single banana is called a 'finger', and a group of these attached 'fingers' is called a -- what else? -- 'hand'? Multiple 'hands' growing together are called a 'bunch' or a 'stalk.'

Moving on from banana facts, mysterious flames are emanating from the ground in a banana farm in Manipur's Kangchup Makhom village.

Escape to Shimla

Date: March 20

Location: Shimla

As the summer makes its presence felt, everyone's thoughts turn longingly towards cooler climes.

And many tourists are heading to beautiful Himachal Pradesh, with its many hill stations.

Shimla is already welcoming summer visitors, who are enjoying its lovely weather.

Manali, Dharamsala and Dalhousie too are attracting those who want to take advantage of the pleasant weather.

Para-swimmer swims from Sri Lanka to India

Date: March 21

Location: Rameswaram

A swim from Sri Lanka to India in 13 hours.

By a 13 year old.

What makes the feat even more sensational is that Jiya Roi -- who swam from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India on March 20 -- is a para-swimmer.

2,000 kg of grapes decorate Pune temple

Date: March 22

Location: Pune

Pune's Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpat temple, which was decorated with 2,000 kg of grapes on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, made sure that the fruit was not wasted.

The temple distributed the fruit -- which was provided by the Sahyadri Farm -- to various NGOs and hospitals as prasad.

A flyover for animals

Date: March 23

Location: Nagpur

With nine green overpasses and 17 underpasses for wild animals, India will soon have its first-ever flyover for animals.

Leopard-proof fencing will ensure that animals do not enter the 701 km long Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, where vehicles will be able to ply at speeds of up to 150 kmph.

Yaay! Kashmir's tulip garden is open

Date: March 23

Location: Srinagar

It's Asia's largest tulip garden. And it's open to the public once again after two years.

Once known as Siraj Bagh, and now as the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, it was first opened to the public in 2007, says Wikipedia.

Approximately 1.5 million tulip bulbs, that would offer blooms in various colours, were flown in from Amsterdam's famed Keukenhof tulip garden -- the location for the beautifully picturised Dekha ek khwab toh yeh silsile hue song from Silsila, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.

Twenty-five years later, Kashmir's tulip garden has approximately 65 varieties of tulips and 46 varieties of flowers.

Located in the foothills of the Zabarwan range in Srinagar, a visit to this beautiful garden is something you will never forget.

The J&K government has set up a medical facility that offers COVID testing for the safety of visitors.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com