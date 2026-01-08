Look, Who Turned Up At Maduro March!

Supporters of Venezuela's ousted President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas, demanding his release following his capture by US forces on January 3.

Demonstrators carried action figures of 'Super Bigote' and 'Cilita', figurines inspired by Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, while waving Venezuelan flags.

IMAGE: A supporter of the government holds action figures of the late president Hugo Chavez and 'Super Bigote' (Super Mustache) and 'Cilita', figurines inspired by Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, here and below. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

IMAGE: A government supporter carries an action figure of 'Super Bigote' during the march calling for Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores' release, here and below. Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

IMAGE: Government supporters participate in the march calling for the release of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro, here and below. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

IMAGE: People wave Venezuelan flags from their balcony as they watch a march of government supporters calling for the release of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

