Look, Who Turned Up At Maduro March!

Look, Who Turned Up At Maduro March!

REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
January 08, 2026 17:15 IST

Supporters of Venezuela's ousted President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas, demanding his release following his capture by US forces on January 3.

Demonstrators carried action figures of 'Super Bigote' and 'Cilita', figurines inspired by Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, while waving Venezuelan flags.

 

IMAGE: A supporter of the government holds action figures of the late president Hugo Chavez and 'Super Bigote' (Super Mustache) and 'Cilita', figurines inspired by Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, here and below. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters
IMAGE: A government supporter carries an action figure of 'Super Bigote' during the march calling for Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores' release, here and below. Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

IMAGE: Government supporters participate in the march calling for the release of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro, here and below. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

Photograph: Fausto Torrealba/Reuters

Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

IMAGE: People wave Venezuelan flags from their balcony as they watch a march of government supporters calling for the release of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
