Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after fall

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was undergoing treatment at a private super speciality hospital in Hyderabad after a fall on Thursday night and a fracture is suspected, sources in his office said.
Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, the sources said.
A medical bulletin would be issued, they said.
"BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon," BRS MLC and KCR's daughter K Kavitha said on X.