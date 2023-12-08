News
Rediff.com  » News » Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after fall

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after fall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2023 10:42 IST
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was undergoing treatment at a private super speciality hospital in Hyderabad after a fall on Thursday night and a fracture is suspected, sources in his office said.

IMAGE: Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Photograph: @BRSparty/X

Doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president, who is aged 69, and it might require a surgery, the sources said.

A medical bulletin would be issued, they said.

"BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon," BRS MLC and KCR's daughter K Kavitha said on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
