Look-out notice against Haldwani kingpin, 5 more held for riots

Look-out notice against Haldwani kingpin, 5 more held for riots

Source: PTI
February 16, 2024 22:19 IST
A look-out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: People undergo a medical check-up at the Banbhoolpura area after a curfew relax following the violence over the demolition of an 'illegal' madrassa and an anti-encroachment drive, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, February 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the fresh arrests, the total number of rioters held in connection with incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrassa in the town on February 8 has climbed to 42, they said.

 

Malik had constructed the madrassa and had vehemently opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes.

Posters of nine "wanted rioters", including Abdul Malik and his son, have also been pasted at various places across the town asking the public to share any information about them with the police.

Apart from Malik and his son, the "wanted rioters" are Taslim, Wasim, Ayaz, Raees, Shakil Ansari, Maukeen and Zia ul Rahman.

Police teams are continuously searching for the miscreants in all possible places, the police said.

Relaxation of curfew for a few hours with certain restrictions continued on Friday in Banbhoolpura area, which was the epicentre of the violence.

However, internet service in the area remained suspended for the eighth day.

Authorities on Thursday relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
