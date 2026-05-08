Adesh Gupta Cleared As Lokayukta Dismisses Corruption Complaint

Former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has been cleared of corruption charges after the Lokayukta dismissed a complaint alleging misuse of luxury vehicles and encroachment on public land.

Key Points Lokayukta dismisses corruption complaint against former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

The complaint alleged Gupta used luxury vehicles and encroached on public land.

Adesh Gupta claims the allegations were politically motivated and baseless.

The Lokayukta found the allegations against Gupta to be unsupported by evidence.

Gupta's lawyer argued the complaint lacked factual foundation and was driven by political malice.

Former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said Lokayukta has dismissed a "corruption" complaint against him.

In a statement, the former mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation said the complaint filed by lawyer Hemant Chaudhary accused him of availing luxury vehicles and encroaching public land, which were rejected by the Lokayukta court.

Adesh Gupta's Reaction to Lokayukta Decision

"Truth may be troubled, but it can never be defeated. Truth has prevailed. The allegations made against me were politically motivated," Gupta said in the statement.

He said that previously the high court too had found all the allegations to be baseless.

Lokayukta's Findings on Corruption Allegations

Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, after detailed hearings and consideration of documents and arguments presented by both sides, observed that all allegations made against Gupta were "baseless, and not supported by evidence", the statement said.

Defence Claims of Political Malice

Advocate Akhil Mittal, appearing for Gupta before the Lokayukta court, said that the complaint against the BJP leader was driven solely by "political malice" and "lacked" any factual foundation.

He further submitted that all assets and income sources of Gupta were lawfully acquired and duly supported by bank records, financial statements, and audited income tax returns.