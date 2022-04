Delhi BJP felicitates 8 arrested for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party has felicitated the eight Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members who were arrested and later let out on bail for protesting and indulging in vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from a video posted on social media. Photograph: ANI

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a ceremony at the party office on Thursday welcomed with garland the BJYM members, attracting the ire of the Aam Aadmi Party.

'The eight activists of BJYM who went to jail for protest against anti-Hindu Kejriwal got bail from the court after 14 days. Welcomed these young revolutionaries at the party office today. Each of our worker will keep on fighting anti Hindu forces,' Gupta tweeted sharing photos of the event.

Lashing out at the BJP in a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said that the BJP has sent a message to its workers all over the country that they too will be felicitated if they indulge in 'hooliganism and vandalism'.

The Delhi high court had earlier this week granted bail to the eight activists arrested after they staged a protest and indulged in vandalism outside the residence of Delhi chief minister on March 30.

The accused had approached the high court after their bail pleas were dismissed by a trial court.

They were arrested on March 31.

BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya had led the protest apparently incensed by Kejriwal's remarks on controversial movie The Kashmir Files.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of terrorism in the late 1990s.