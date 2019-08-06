Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

August 06, 2019 21:12 IST

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of an illuminated Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha, which began on June 17, was to conclude on July 26. But the session was extended till August 7.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said it was the most productive session since 1952.

The session had 37 sittings of total 280 hours, in which 36 bills were passed while 33 were introduced in the Lower House, Birla said.

He also mentioned that the House sat for 75 hours during late in the evening to transact the business.

He said 1,086 issues were raised by members mostly first timers during the Zero hour.

Out of the 265 first time members, 229 got chance to speak during the Zero Hour, while 42 out of 46 women MPs also spoke during the same period, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings sine die as "99 per cent" of the government business has been completed.