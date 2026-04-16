Liverpool University and IISc Partner to Boost Research and Innovation

The University of Liverpool and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are joining forces with a new seed fund to drive collaborative research and innovation in key areas like AI, biomedicine, and quantum technology, fostering advancements to tackle global challenges.

Key Points The University of Liverpool and IISc have launched a joint seed fund to support research and innovation.

The fund will focus on areas like AI, biomedical sciences, quantum technology, and space research.

Both institutions will co-invest significant funding annually for an initial three-year period.

The partnership aims to develop early-career researchers through PhD training programmes.

This initiative builds upon a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023 to strengthen research collaborations.

The University of Liverpool, UK, and IISc on Thursday announced the establishment of a joint seed fund to catalyse research and innovation collaborations aimed at addressing global challenges.

The newly established seed fund will support collaborations in areas such as applications of AI, biomedical and life sciences, One Health and infectious diseases, quantum technology, and space, both institutions said in a release.

The release stated that both institutions have committed to co-invest significant funding annually into the seed fund for an initial three-year period.

Focus on Early Career Development

In addition to research collaboration, the two institutions will focus on developing early-career researchers through strong PhD training programmes, drawing on the strengths of both the UK and Indian academic systems.

Building on Existing Partnerships

The new seed fund marks the next stage of partnership between Liverpool and the Indian Institute of Science, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2023 to strengthen research collaborations.

The collaboration has already fostered academic linkages between biochemistry professors from both institutions, which are home to two of the oldest biochemistry departments in the world.

It further added that in September 2025, a delegation from the University of Liverpool visited the IISc campus to engage with researchers across priority research areas.