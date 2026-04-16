HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Liverpool University and IISc Partner to Boost Research and Innovation

Liverpool University and IISc Partner to Boost Research and Innovation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 16:41 IST

The University of Liverpool and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are joining forces with a new seed fund to drive collaborative research and innovation in key areas like AI, biomedicine, and quantum technology, fostering advancements to tackle global challenges.

Key Points

  • The University of Liverpool and IISc have launched a joint seed fund to support research and innovation.
  • The fund will focus on areas like AI, biomedical sciences, quantum technology, and space research.
  • Both institutions will co-invest significant funding annually for an initial three-year period.
  • The partnership aims to develop early-career researchers through PhD training programmes.
  • This initiative builds upon a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023 to strengthen research collaborations.

The University of Liverpool, UK, and IISc on Thursday announced the establishment of a joint seed fund to catalyse research and innovation collaborations aimed at addressing global challenges.

The newly established seed fund will support collaborations in areas such as applications of AI, biomedical and life sciences, One Health and infectious diseases, quantum technology, and space, both institutions said in a release.

 

The release stated that both institutions have committed to co-invest significant funding annually into the seed fund for an initial three-year period.

Focus on Early Career Development

In addition to research collaboration, the two institutions will focus on developing early-career researchers through strong PhD training programmes, drawing on the strengths of both the UK and Indian academic systems.

Building on Existing Partnerships

The new seed fund marks the next stage of partnership between Liverpool and the Indian Institute of Science, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2023 to strengthen research collaborations.

The collaboration has already fostered academic linkages between biochemistry professors from both institutions, which are home to two of the oldest biochemistry departments in the world.

It further added that in September 2025, a delegation from the University of Liverpool visited the IISc campus to engage with researchers across priority research areas.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IISc Partners with Groww Foundation to Boost Semiconductor Skills
IISc Partners with Groww Foundation to Boost Semiconductor Skills
IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science
IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science
IIT Kharagpur to Open School of Digital Learning, AI and Machine Learning
IIT Kharagpur to Open School of Digital Learning, AI and Machine Learning
IISc to build 800-bed hospital with its single largest private donation
IISc to build 800-bed hospital with its single largest private donation
Deloitte India and IIT Bombay Collaborate to Advance Quantum Technology
Deloitte India and IIT Bombay Collaborate to Advance Quantum Technology

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia won hearts with her style statement at the screening of Bhooth Bangla1:04

Tamannaah Bhatia won hearts with her style statement at...

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth Bangla screening0:37

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth...

Tamannaah Bhatia attends the screening of Bhooth Bangla in a corset dress & sleek bun look0:47

Tamannaah Bhatia attends the screening of Bhooth Bangla...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO