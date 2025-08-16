Listen To Patriotic Music From The Navy, Army

As part of Independence Day Celebrations 2025, the Indian Navy and Indian Army bands performed in Mumbai at various locations.

The origin of the Indian Navy band dates back to 1945, when it was formed with a mere handful of naval musicians. Over the years, it has acquired national and global prominence as the band regaled audiences across the country and around the globe, especially during the overseas deployments of Indian naval warships.

Versatility is the hallmark of the Indian Navy band. Its wide ranging repertoire includes stirring martial music, arrangement of symphonies, overtures, concertos, Indian classical music and a host of other forms of contemporary genres, including pop and folk music.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy band and Indian Army band celebrates Independence Day at the Gateway of India, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: The Indian Army band performs outside the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with stirring martial tunes ahead of Independence Day, here and below. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

IMAGE: A large gathering of citizens, brimming with patriotic fervour, joined in celebrating the spirit of freedom. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

IMAGE: Every note a tribute, every beat a salute to the spirit of freedom. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

