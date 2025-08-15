'Daam Kam, Dum Zyada': Top quotes from Modi's I-Day speech

In his longest ever Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for manufacturing products for the global markets with "daam kam, dum zyada" (affordable price, good value). He promised to stand like a wall to guard farmers' interests and said the government should not remain in official files but in the lives of people.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

These are some key quotes from his 103-minute speech, which was his 12th consecutive Independence Day address.

- Nature is testing us all. In the last few days, we have faced several natural disasters -- ?landslides, cloudbursts and countless other calamities.

- Our nation has endured terrorism for many decades. The heart of the country has been pierced time and again. Now, we have established a new normal: those who nurture and harbour terrorism, and those who empower terrorists, will no longer be seen as separate.

- Bharat has now decided that ?blood and water will not flow together. The people of the country now fully understand how unjust and one-sided the Indus Waters Treaty has been.

- The bedrock of a Viksit Bharat is also a self-reliant Bharat. Misfortune arises when dependency becomes a habit, when we do not even realise that we have abandoned self-reliance and become dependent on others. This habit is fraught with danger and hence, one must remain vigilant every moment to be self-reliant.

- We witnessed in Operation Sindoor the marvel of 'Made in India'. The enemy had no inkling of what weapons and capabilities we possessed.

- Reform is a continuous process; reforms must be undertaken as per the demands of the times and prevailing circumstances. In the field of nuclear energy, we have introduced major reforms. We have now opened the doors of nuclear energy to the private sector as well. We want to combine our strengths.

- To make the country developed, we are now moving towards 'Samudra Manthan' (churning of the ocean). Taking forward our Samudra Manthan, we want to work in a mission mode towards finding oil and gas reserves under the sea. Hence, India is going to start the National Deep Water Exploration Mission.

- Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, my question is to the young scientists of my country, to its talented youth, its engineers and professionals, and also to every department of the government: Should the jet engine for our Made in India fighter jets be ours or not?

- This is an opportunity to move forward, an opportunity to dream big, an opportunity to dedicate ourselves to our resolutions. When the government is with you and I myself am with you, we can now create a new history.

- For all of us engaged in the field of manufacturing, our mantra should be: Daam Kam, Dum Zyada (Affordable in price, better in value).

- Bharat belongs to all of us. Together, let us make "Vocal for Local" the mantra of every citizen's life.

- Let us take pride in Swadeshi. We should use it not out of compulsion, but for our own strength. Swadeshi should be our power. This should be our guiding mantra. Shopkeepers should proudly display boards for Swadeshi goods outside their establishments.

- The past decade has been one of Reform, Perform and Transform. But now, we must add new strength to our efforts.

- When the strength of the nation increases, its citizens reap the benefits.

- Today the country is moving at a fast pace towards becoming the third largest economy. We will achieve it very soon. There will be a day when I will come amongst you and share this news from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

- India's farmers, India's cattle rearers, India's fishermen, these are our biggest priorities. Modi stands like a wall to guard their interests.

- I have not had to read in books what poverty is, I know it. I have been in the government too. Hence, my endeavour has been that the government should not be confined to files. The government should be in the lives of the citizens of the country.

- The country has heard the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) many times, even from the Red Fort, and the nation grew tired of hearing it over and over. People had accepted that poverty could not be removed. But when we take schemes directly to the homes of the poor, when we instil confidence in their hearts, then 25 crore people of my country defeat poverty, rise above it, and create a new history. In the last 10 years, over 25 crore people have stepped out of poverty, creating a "neo-?middle class".

- Every family in our country should take it seriously: Obesity is becoming a very grave crisis for our nation. We must protect ourselves from obesity. Therefore, while many steps will have to be taken, I have made one small suggestion -- every family should resolve that when cooking oil comes into the house, it should be 10 per cent less than usual, and its use should also be 10 per cent less.

- Our country is richly endowed with linguistic diversity. That is why we have accorded classical language status to Marathi, Assamese, Bangla, Pali and Prakrit. In my view, the more our languages develop, the more enriched they become, the stronger our entire knowledge system will grow.

- Today, with great pride, I wish to mention one such institution. One hundred years ago, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded. These 100 years of service to the nation constitute a proud and golden chapter.

- In a sense, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the world's largest NGO (non-governmental institution) with a century-long history of devotion. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I salute all the swayamsevaks who have contributed to this century-long journey of national service. The nation takes pride in this grand and dedicated journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which will continue to inspire us.

- We are moving towards prosperity, but the road to prosperity passes through security. Over the last 11 years, we have worked with full dedication for national security, defending the nation, and for the safety of its citizens.

- Today, after being freed from Maoism and Naxalism, Bastar's youth participate in Olympics. The nation is witnessing this transformation. Regions once known as the Red Corridor are now becoming corridors of green development.

- As part of a deliberate conspiracy, the demography of the country is being altered. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These infiltrators are snatching away the livelihoods of our youth. These infiltrators are luring our sisters and daughters. This will not be tolerated.

- That is why I am saying today that in the coming 10 years, by 2035, all the important places of the nation, which include strategic as well as civilian areas such as hospitals, railways and any centre of faith, will be given complete security cover through new platforms of technology. This mission, Sudarshan Chakra, a powerful weapon system, will not only neutralise the enemy's attack but will also hit back at the enemy many times more.

- When we talk about democracy, independent India, then our constitution is the best lighthouse for us, our centre of inspiration. But 50 years ago, the Constitution of India was strangled. The Constitution of India was stabbed in the back, the country was turned into a prison, an emergency was imposed.

- Unity is the most powerful mantra among all these and hence, it will be our collective resolve that no one should be able to break the thread of unity.