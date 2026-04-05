Like Zubeen Garg, Cong works to unite people: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi intensifies his attack on Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of widespread corruption and promising swift legal action if the Congress party secures victory in the upcoming Assam elections.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being felicitated during a public rally, in Golaghat on Sunday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi alleges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 'most corrupt' in India and promises legal action if Congress wins the Assam election.

Gandhi accuses Sarma, Modi, and Shah of creating a 'land ATM' to benefit big industrialists, promising investigation into Sarma's family's alleged corruption.

Gandhi claims the BJP government is spreading hatred and that the Congress philosophy is to spread love against hatred, inspired by musician Zubeen Garg.

Gandhi criticises India's trade pact with the US, claiming it favours American corporations and that Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi due to the Epstein files.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the philosophy of his party is that of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who worked throughout his life to unite Assam.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Assam's Biswanath, Golaghat and Kamrup districts, he alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 'most corrupt CM' in India, and said action will be taken against him if the Congress forms a government in the state.

"Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam; he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the BJP government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities.

"Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam, and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness. The Congress government will put him in jail for 10-15 years," Gandhi said.

Allegations of Land Grabbing and Corporate Influence

Calling him the 'most corrupt CM' in India, the Congress leader alleged that Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has created a 'land ATM' to snatch land parcels from the public in Assam to give these to a few big industrialists.

He said that not only Sarma but also corruption charges against his family will be investigated, and actions will be initiated accordingly.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that three big corporate houses have been handed over a total of 98,400 bighas of land in Assam.

"It is a land-grabbing syndicate in Assam. But they don't get land for free. These corporate houses are the financing machine of the BJP," he added.

Criticism of India-US Trade Relations

Raking up India's trade pact with the United States, the Congress MP claimed that it was a 'loss' for New Delhi as taxes on American goods were lowered, and the Indian market was opened to them.

"(US President) Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi due to the Epstein files. There are 35 lakh unreleased files. Trump knows Modi's hidden facts," he claimed.

The agriculture sector has been opened to US corporations, Gandhi alleged, adding that America is in a 'dictating position' regarding India's purchase of crude oil.

"Narendra Modi has also handed over all data to Trump. The deal says India will have to purchase 9.5 lakh crore worth of goods from the US. This will devastate small industrialists and traders in India," the Congress MP claimed.

Gandhi also asserted that the Congress believes in decentralisation and that power should be given to the local people, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to run Assam from Delhi.

He also attacked the BJP government for 'failing' to fulfil the promise of increasing the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 350 per day.

"This was their promise in the last election. Again, they have made a false promise that the daily wages will be hiked to Rs 500," Gandhi claimed.

He also pointed out that six communities, which have been demanding ST status for several years, have been deprived of it, despite the ruling BJP having promised to do so.

The Congress manifesto has assured that the tea tribes and five other communities will be granted ST status.

"Assam is the land of Srimanta Sankardeva, Zubeen Garg, Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika and Tarun Gogoi -- all of whom stood for one thing: they united people and never divided them. They were not corrupt; they never took anything but always gave everything to the people," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also mentioned the party's "five guarantees", which include an unconditional monthly money transfer into every woman's bank account, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance to women willing to set up or expand a business.

The Congress, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP in the state, pledged Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families and permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people.

The party also promised Rs 1,250 per month for senior citizens of the state and that a dedicated department will be established to oversee matters concerning the elderly people.

Giving justice to Zubeen Garg within 100 days of government formation is another 'guarantee' by the opposition Congress.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4.